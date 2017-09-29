Washington State takes a lead over USC with a 23-yard touchdown throw by Falk

Jamire Calvin sat with both knees on the grass, and the ball in his hand. He'd just caught a pass for a five-yard gain on first down before USC cornerback Ajene Harris smashed him from behind.

The two players got up and exchanged words before they were separated. Tied in the fourth quarter, both teams were feeling the pressure.

But Washington State quarterback Luke Falk remained cool and calm, converting on a pair of third downs with yardage to spare with passes for Renard Bell for 15 yards on third and six, and nine yards to James Williams on third and five.

But as Falk was asked to convert another third down with his arm, his throw to Davontavean Martin on the in the middle of the field he couldn't connect. The coverage from Isaiah Langley was too good.

No matter, he'd get another shot as Mike Leach keeping his quarterback dealing with an 11 yard gain on an out route to convert on fourth and two. His next throw would go to Jamal Morrow, who went 23 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

The touchdown throw was Falk's 105th, giving him a tie for second all-time in the Pac-12 with former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Washington State 27, USC 20