Washington State takes lead over USC with a field goal

USC is certainly getting its second-half team prowess tested tonight.

The Trojans opened the third quarter down three offensive lineman, and without another receiver, Jalen Greene, who was spotted without pads on the sideline.

USC's first drive of the second half came and went with a delayed three-and-out, thanks to an offensive pass interference call on USC receiver Tyler Vaughns, who was clearly grabbed and held for a number of yards by the Washington State corner Darrien Molton.

After punting, USC safety Marvell Tell crushed Luke Falk, but the Cougar quarterback managed to get the ball off to Renard Bell for a 25-yard gain up the middle of the field.

Falk then completed another big throw to Jamire Calvin for a 21-yard gain to get deeper into USC territory. A facemask penalty brought Washington State to the 22.

Inside the redzone, the Cougars failed get the touchdown and settled for a 33-yard field goal from Erik Powell.

Washington State 20, USC 17