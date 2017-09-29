Washington State takes lead over USC 30-27 in final two minutes

Jamal Morrow is not an easy man to bring down. The Washington State running back broke a sure tackle on first down to pick up 11 yards to start the Cougar drive. Morrow got the ball again on third and four and took off for a 35-yard gain to put his team inside of USC territory as the clock ran down under three minutes.

The Cougars ran the ball two more times, once on purpose the other a Luke Falk carry for seven yards, to run the clock down under two minutes and burn two of USC's timeouts.

James Williams was stopped at the line of scrimmage for no gain on third and two on the USC 15 before USC used its last timeout. Rasheem Green was then helped off the field before Erik Powell made a 32-yard field goal to give Washington State a 30-27 lead with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter.

USC's Sam Darnold will get one more chance.

Washington State 30, USC 27

