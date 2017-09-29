Washington State ties it up with a dramatic 94-yard touchdown drive before halftime

Washington State stood just two yards from paydirt. With no timeouts left and 16 ticks left in the first half, the Cougars lined up in a goalline set before sending it's receivers to the outside before the snap.

As soon as the players got set, Luke Falk called for the hike and immediately handed the ball over to Jamal Morrow for a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 17 apiece.

A dramatic capper to a momentum grabbing drive that ate nearly all of the final 4 minutes 45 seconds of the first half.

It all began with USC punter Reid Budrovich sticking Washington State inside its own 10-yardline with a 63-yard rope to the Cougar 6.

Falk ripped off his own first down with a 10-yard dash up the middle early in the drive after failing to find a open receiver.

Then, he found all of them, connecting with Gerard Wicks, Kyle Sweet, James Williams and Jamire Calvin.

Each receiver, explored their range of inside-outside moves on the USC defensive backs for gains of three, 12, 13 and nine yards.

Jamal Morrow picked up a 13 yards with a run up the middle after the Cougars worked near the sidelines on a series of throws.

USC cornerback Jack Jones picked up a pass interference penalty on a throw that sailed over the head of Tavares Martin Jr. which ultimately set up Morrow's touchdown run.

USC 17, Washington State 17