Charlotte Hornets take Malik Monk with No. 11 overall selection

11. Charlotte Hornets: Malik Monk, Kentucky, SG, 6-4, 197

As the first option on one of the nation’s best offenses, Monk has proven himself to be a prolific scorer. Monk hit 40% of his eight three-point attempts per game, and his off-ball savvy helped him get easy buckets, with the vast majority of his shots coming either off spot-ups, screens or in transition. Off the dribble, Monk connected on 43% of his jumpers, largely a result of his explosive first step.

In the NBA Monk will be an undersized shooting guard, which will make it difficult for him to create for himself at times. With less than 10% of his shots at Kentucky coming on isolation attempts, Monk will need to be a more creative scorer to excel at the next level.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Charlotte gets a player who can flat-out shoot the basketball. Monk will provide offense off the bench.

-- Broderick Turner