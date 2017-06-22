Minnesota Timberwolves choose Lauri Markkanen with No. 7 selection

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, PF, 7-0, 225

The 7-foot Finnish Sniper has one of the most intriguing skill sets in the lottery. Markkanen was one of the most efficient offensive players in the nation, averaging 15.6 points and shooting 42% from trey while also showing flashes of playmaking ability off the bounce.

At just 19, he still needs to develop into a more physical inside enforcer but he has the athleticism and footwork to be effective on defense, especially in the switch-heavy defensive schemes that are trending across the NBA.

-- Tyler Flint-Welsh

Reaction: The Bulls are expected to acquire the draft rights to Markkanen, who shot 42.3% from three-point range, by sending All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

-- Broderick Turner