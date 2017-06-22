San Antonio Spurs select Derrick White at No. 29 overall

29. San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White, Colorado, PG, 6-5, 200

The Division II transfer is one of the best stories in this year’s draft, going from virtual unknown to first-round choice. Derrick White was one of four power conference players to average at least 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The other three? Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith and Frank Mason.

White has good size for a combo guard and was tasked with being Colorado’s primary shot creator last year. He excelled in creating off the dribble, especially in pick and roll situations. Overall he scored an above average 1.07 points per possession, and was the seventh most efficient scorer out of all high major conferences.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Derrick White played three seasons at Colorado and can play both shooting guard and point guard.