Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. Keep it here for the most interesting stories from around the league and live coverage of the Chargers' tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs (1:25 p.m., CBS).
NFL Week 3: Scores and schedule
|Matt Wilhalme
Today's schedule
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 6:30 a.m.
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m.
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 10 a.m.
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at CHARGERS, 1:25 p.m.
Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Rams 41, at San Francisco 49ers 39