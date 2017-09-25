Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Bob Costas on NFL protests: 'Patriotism comes in many forms'
|Chuck Schilken
Veteran sports broadcaster Bob Costas appeared on CNN Monday morning and tried to offer some perspective on the NFL protests this weekend which followed President Trump's call for team owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.
"Patriotism comes in many forms." Costas said. "And what has happened is it's been conflated with kind of a bumper sticker kind of flag waving and with the military only, so that people cannot see that in his own way, Colin Kaepernick, however imperfectly, is doing a patriotic thing. And so, too, are some of these other players."
Costas also commented on the fact that the number of players protesting jumped dramatically after Trump made his remarks.
“What’s happened here is that what was already an issue raised primarily by Colin Kaepernick, has expanded beyond the specific point that Kaepernick was trying to make, which is a very valid point," Costas said, "and now it’s become near universal disgust with the president’s insulting remarks.”