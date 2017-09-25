Bob Costas on NFL protests: 'Patriotism comes in many forms'

Veteran sports broadcaster Bob Costas appeared on CNN Monday morning and tried to offer some perspective on the NFL protests this weekend which followed President Trump's call for team owners to fire players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

"Patriotism comes in many forms." Costas said. "And what has happened is it's been conflated with kind of a bumper sticker kind of flag waving and with the military only, so that people cannot see that in his own way, Colin Kaepernick, however imperfectly, is doing a patriotic thing. And so, too, are some of these other players."

Costas also commented on the fact that the number of players protesting jumped dramatically after Trump made his remarks.

“What’s happened here is that what was already an issue raised primarily by Colin Kaepernick, has expanded beyond the specific point that Kaepernick was trying to make, which is a very valid point," Costas said, "and now it’s become near universal disgust with the president’s insulting remarks.”