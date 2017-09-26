Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest on Sunday
- Trump continued to tweet about the issue this week
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Trump's comments "divisive"
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- See photos of protests from around the league.
More Trump tweets about the NFL and the national anthem
In addition to calling for an NFL rule requiring players to stand for the national anthem, President Trump also tweeted Tuesday morning about football ratings and on the Dallas Cowboys' demonstration on "Monday Night Football."