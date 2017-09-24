COMPANY TOWN
Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

Wow, the New York Jets take their first lead of the season

Matt Wilhalme

It only took 9 1/2f quarters, but the New York Jets have finally done it.

Gang Green posted its first lead of the season today, a 3-0 lead over the Dolphins in the second quarter.

The Jets (0-2) have been outscored by their first two opponents -- the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders -- 66-32.

The Dolphins (1-0) edged the Chargers 19-17 in their opener after their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed until Week 11 because of Hurricane Irma.

The Jets posted a record of 5-11 last season, though they showed a bit more promise in 2015, when they finished 10-6.

