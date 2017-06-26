It’s time for the folks upstairs to step to the plate for the Dodgers

More than half of the regular season has yet to be played and it doesn’t feel premature to declare this is the year.

This is the year the Dodgers can return to the World Series. Actually, no. That isn’t strong enough.

This is the year the Dodgers should return to the World Series.

They are the clear class of the National League. They entered their Freeway Series opener Monday on a 10-game winning streak. They should win the National League West by a comfortable margin.

Which makes the next five weeks particularly interesting.

The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31.

Between now and then, the Dodgers braintrust will again have to balance the team’s short-term needs and the organization’s long-term vision. The future was prioritized over the present at the last couple of trade deadlines, with the Dodgers refusing to part with the caliber of prospects necessary to acquire a game-changer.

This year calls for a new approach.

The path to the World Series has never looked clearer. The Dodgers have to push their proverbial chips into the middle of the table.

The All-Star-caliber right-hander who could slide between Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood in their playoff rotation?

Go get him.

The shutdown late-inning reliever who could set up for closer Kenley Jansen?

Go get him.

The right-handed power hitter who could solidify the outfield?

Go get him.

Opportunities like this don’t come along often. The only comparison Kershaw could think of was the greatest 50-game stretch in Dodgers history.

“We’re definitely playing as well as I’ve seen in a long time,” he said. “Other than that 42-8 stretch …”

That was four seasons ago.

That was also the last time it felt as if the Dodgers were really World Series-bound, the dream ending in the opening game of the National League Championship Series on a fastball that fractured the ribs of Hanley Ramirez.

This isn’t only about the Dodgers. This is also about the other teams in the National League.

Only six teams in the league are .500 or better.

The defending champion Chicago Cubs can’t pitch. The Washington Nationals don’t have a bullpen.

The division rival Colorado Rockies had the second-best record in the league Friday when they opened a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers swept them.

The Arizona Diamondbacks shouldn’t fare any better.

This is a down year for the NL, evidenced by how the Cubs entered Monday trailing the Rockies by 7½ games for the second wild card. Compare that to the American League, where seven teams were within 3½ games of the second wild card, including the Angels.

“I believe we’re the best team in the National League,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

A major reason is because of what ownership and the front office did over the winter by committing close to $200 million to re-sign Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill.

The moves re-established the foundation. Now, Andrew Friedman and his small army of executives have to build on it.

“Every year that I’ve been here, we’ve done something at the trade deadline,” Kershaw said. “I don’t see why that would change this year if they feel like we need it.”

And the Dodgers should be able to do it without selling their future.

They have more prospect depth than they did last year or the year before. They have major league-ready players in triple A such as Willie Calhoun and Alex Verdugo and plenty of high-upside players in the lower levels of their system.

They also figure to have greater familiarity of their own prospects, which should prevent them from repeating the kind of mistake they made when they essentially gave Scott Schebler to the Cincinnati Reds for free. The key to developing an assembly line of future major leaguers isn’t to hold on to every prospect; it’s to hold on to the right prospects.

The World Series is within reach. The players are doing their part. Now, the front office executives have to do theirs.

