Shohei Ohtani shines in the spotlight of stardom during Angels introduction

When Shohei Ohtani concluded the last of his scheduled interviews Saturday, he made an additional stop, this one on a stage that was set up outside of the main entrance at Angel Stadium.

Standing in front of a few dozen photographers, Ohtani touched the bill of his cap and smiled. He looked to the right, to the middle and to the left, holding each position long enough to ensure every camera captured a usable image.

At the request of one of the photo journalists, Ohtani turned his back to make the 17 on his jersey visible to the cameras. He glanced over his right shoulder, first with a serious look that bordered on a glare. Several seconds later, the glare turned into a soft smile. He finished the photo session with one final pose, with him glancing over his shoulder and touching the bill of his cap.

So the Angels’ newest player can do more than throw 100-mph fastballs and blast 500-foot home runs. He can model too.

Of course he can. This is someone who was nationally famous in Japan from the time he threw a 99-mph fastball as an 18-year-old high school senior.

He is as intimately familiar with celebrity as any 23-year-old can be. He spoke through an interpreter, but still had no trouble winning over the 1,000-plus fans who gathered at Angel Stadium for his public unveiling.

Ohtani looks like a star. He smiles like a star and talks like a star. The only question now is whether he can play like a star.

He wore No. 11 in his five seasons with Japan’s Nippon-Ham Fighters, but the number was retired by the Angels in honor of Jim Fregosi. Asked why he chose No. 17 as a replacement, Ohtani replied in Japanese, “I really wanted No. 27, but it was already taken, so I chose No. 17.”

The crowd roared with laughter and applauded. Mike Trout wears No. 27.

“I was joking about No. 27,” he later said.

Ohtani wore No. 17 in his first year in high school. He figured he should wear it again since his move to the Angels marked another new start in his life.

