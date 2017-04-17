NBA: Isaiah Thomas is set to play Game 2

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics plans to play in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night before heading to Washington state to be with his family and help complete funeral arrangements for his sister, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Monday.

Thomas attended the team’s film session and short walk-through but did not speak with reporters. Stevens said that after services for Thomas’ sister, the star guard intends to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 at Chicago. The coach added that all plans are subject to change depending on how Thomas feels.

Chyna Thomas died early Saturday in a one-car accident outside Tacoma, Wash. No funeral date is set, and Stevens said the Celtics organization hopes to attend.

The Celtics lost Game 1 of the seven-game series 106-102 on Sunday.

“I think the biggest thing is they really care about each other,” Stevens said of his players. “It’s really tough when he’s sitting there and some of his family is back in Seattle. But I think the next extension of your family is who you’re around every day, and your team. They care about one another and they support one another. That’s what you hope you have in a team.”

Josh Jackson will make himself available for the NBA draft after one of the best freshman seasons in Kansas history. The 6-foot-8 swingman, who is considered a certain lottery pick, was the Big 12 newcomer of the year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a 13th consecutive regular-season Big 12 title before a loss to Oregon in an NCAA tournament regional final.