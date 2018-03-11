Rare rain creates havoc with the schedule at the BNP Paribas Open

Rain scrambled Saturday’s scheduled evening matches at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, leading to many changes to Sunday’s original order of play.

World No. 1 Roger Federer, who got a bye in the first round, will finish his second-round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina as the third match on Sunday at Stadium 1. Play was canceled Saturday night after Federer won the first set 6-3 and the players had split the first four games of the second set.

Ekaterina Makarova and No. 10 Angelique Kerber will complete their rain-interrupted match as the third match at Stadium 2. Makarova had won the first set 6-3 and had an advantage in the first game of the second set. That match will follow the rescheduled match between No. 13 Sloane Stephens and wild card Victoria Azarenka. They were to play the last match Saturday night but instead will be the second match at Stadium 2, not before 12:30 p.m.

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova and No. 32 Shuai Zhang will play the second match at Stadium 4.

