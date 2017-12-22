Saturday's college football bowl previews: Birmingham, Armed Forces and Dollar General

A capsulized look at Saturday’s college football bowl games.

Birmingham Bowl

Texas Tech (6-6) vs. South Florida (9-2)

Saturday, 9 a.m., ESPN

USF won this game last season, but somehow the school was still referred to by an incorrect name (South Florida University) on some of the official bowl merchandise this year. The Bulls are looking to reach double-digit wins for the second time in program history, after finishing 11-2 last year. Texas Tech had the country’s 11th-best passing offense (326.8 yards per game), led by quarterback Nic Shimonek (3,547 yards, 30 touchdowns) and receiver Keke Coutee (1,242 yards, nine touchdowns).

Armed Forces Bowl

at Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Rashaad Penny will break the San Diego State single-season rushing record if he runs for 107 yards, something he has done in all but two games this year. He leads the nation with 2,027 rushing yards and has topped the 200-yard mark in each of the Aztecs’ last four games. Army rushes for an FBS-best 355.8 yards per game, led by Ahmad Bradshaw’s 130.5 yards per game. The Black Knights won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy this year for the first time since 1996 and are looking for their first 10-win season since then as well.

Dollar General Bowl

at Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2)

Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPN

Toledo lost to Appalachian State 31-28 in last year’s Camellia Bowl, but has won 11 of 13 since then to claim the Mid-American Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Rockets quarterback Logan Woodside passed for 3,758 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead an offense that ranked eighth in the nation with 509.9 yards per game. Appalachian State won a share of the Sun Belt Conference title for the second year in a row behind quarterback Tyler Lamb, who holds the school record with 90 career touchdown passes.