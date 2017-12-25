Tuesday's college bowl previews: Heart of Dallas and Quick Lane

A capsulized look at Tuesday’s college football bowl games:
Heart of Dallas
Utah (6-6) vs. West Virginia (7-5)
at Dallas, 10:30 a.m. PST, ESPN
West Virginia’s Will Grier (3,490 yards passing, 34 touchdowns in 11 games) is probably out after breaking the middle finger on his throwing hand in mid-November, but Utah’s Tyler Huntley (2,246 yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions in nine games) is set to go after sitting out the regular-season finale because of a shoulder injury. The Mountaineers also will be without Justin Crawford (1,061 yards rushing), who is preparing for the NFL draft. The Utes, conversely, will have the services of Zack Moss (1,023 yards rushing).
Quick Lane
Duke (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (8-4)
at Detroit, 2:15 p.m. PST, ESPN
Northern Illinois defensive end Sutton Smith, a converted running back, led the nation with 281/2 tackles for loss. Duke’s punter-kicker Austin Parker was dismissed from the team this month for a violation of the university’s academic policy. Parker made 17 of 21 field-goal attempts and averaged 42 yards a punt. The Blue Devils survived a six-game losing streak by winning their final two regular-season games to become bowl eligible.