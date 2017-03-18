Sports Golovkin vs. Jacobs round-by-round live updates: Main event is ready to start March 18, 2017, 8:57 p.m. Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights. March 18, 2017, 7:56 p.m. Chocolatito down in the first round Chocolatito Gonzalez went down with a body shot from Sor Rungvisai in the first round. The knockdown was the second one of Chocolatito's career. He went down in 2006 against Roberto Meza.Gonzalez is having trouble early with Rungvisai's power. Latest updates Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times