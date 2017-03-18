Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Sports

Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.

Chocolatito down in the first round

Chocolatito Gonzalez went down with a body shot from Sor Rungvisai in the first round. 

The knockdown was the second one of Chocolatito's career. He went down in 2006 against Roberto Meza.

Gonzalez is having trouble early with Rungvisai's power. 

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°