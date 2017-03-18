Cuadras gets win against Carmona

With all of the questions and so much of his pre-fight attention locked on a push for a rematch with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Carlos Cuadras lost track of David Carmona’s resilience.

So instead of claiming victory by the impressive knockout he so badly wanted, Cuadras settled Saturday night for a unanimous-decision triumph over Mexico countryman David Carmona at Madison Square Garden.

Judges awarded Cuadras (36-1-1) scores of 97-93, 97-93, 96-94 in the former World Boxing Council champion’s first bout since his fight-of-the-year candidate defeat to Gonzalez in a competitive unanimous decision in September at the Forum.

