Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 1: Both boxers showing extreme caution

Golovkin and Jacobs dance around the ring for the first 30 seconds or so to chants of "GGG."

Golovkin is wearing black trunks with GGG across the belt while Jacobs is in camo trunks.

Jacobs lands a couple of quick lefts, but for the most part both boxers are using extreme caution in the first round. Jacobs' length will be a problem for GGG going forward as he lands some jabs near the end of the round.

Close round with very little action as both fighters are feeling each other out. Close round to Jacobs.

L.A. Times Card: Jacobs 10-9 Golovkin