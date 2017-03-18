Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 12: Fight will go to the judges

Golovkin peppering Jacobs with multiple jabs. Big misses by Jacobs with a big hook that didn't land.

Some great exchanges in the middle of the ring as both boxers don't want to give this up. This is a really close fight.

Big misses by both fighters. Very close fight and it will go to the cards. We have it close for GGG.

L.A. Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (Golovkin 115-112)