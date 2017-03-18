Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.
Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 12: Fight will go to the judges
Golovkin peppering Jacobs with multiple jabs. Big misses by Jacobs with a big hook that didn't land.
Some great exchanges in the middle of the ring as both boxers don't want to give this up. This is a really close fight.
Big misses by both fighters. Very close fight and it will go to the cards. We have it close for GGG.
L.A. Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (Golovkin 115-112)