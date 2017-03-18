Golovkin vs. Jacobs Round 7: Another close round for Jacobs

Jacobs is gaining confidence. He looks much more comfortable now.

Nice combo for GGG stops a bit of Jacob's momentum. The best back and forth action of the night. Jacobs is having a nice round. Golovkin is still being very cautious.

Late flurry of punches land a bit before and after the bell. Close round for Jacobs.

L.A. Times Card: Jacobs 10-9 (Golovkin 66-66 Jacobs)