The undercard fights before the Gennedy Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs bout have begun, and the main event is not expected to start until close to 9 p.m. Pacific time.

Here is the schedule of fights and expected start times:

6 p.m.: Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz, Lightweight, 10 rounds

7 p.m.: Carlos Cuadras vs. David Carmona, Super Flyweight, 10 rounds

8 p.m.: Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Super Flyweight, 12 rounds

9 p.m.: Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, Middleweight, 12 rounds