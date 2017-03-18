Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.
Watch Golovkin and Jacobs enter Madison Square Garden
The undercard fights before the Gennedy Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs bout have begun, and the main event is not expected to start until close to 9 p.m. Pacific time.
Here is the schedule of fights and expected start times:
6 p.m.: Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz, Lightweight, 10 rounds
7 p.m.: Carlos Cuadras vs. David Carmona, Super Flyweight, 10 rounds
8 p.m.: Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Super Flyweight, 12 rounds
9 p.m.: Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, Middleweight, 12 rounds
Watch Conor McGregor put the boxing world on notice
|Lance Pugmire
(Warning: The video below includes explicit language.)
Golovkin faces his biggest challenge yet in Jacobs
|Lance Pugmire
“This is my biggest fight. I understand that. I’m very excited,” Gennady Golovkin told reporters in his final interview session. “My last fights [knockouts of Kell Brook and Dominic Wade] were not the toughest. This is Madison Square, pay-per-view, New York … first class.
“Daniel looks good, and I hope he’s the best prepared. Other boxers — everybody — has helped him. It’s more dangerous, more serious this time.”