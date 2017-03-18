Politics
The undercard fights before the Gennedy Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs bout have begun, and the main event is not expected to start until close to 9 p.m. Pacific time. 

Here is the schedule of fights and expected start times: 

6 p.m.: Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz, Lightweight, 10 rounds

7 p.m.: Carlos Cuadras vs. David Carmona, Super Flyweight, 10 rounds

8 p.m.: Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Super Flyweight, 12 rounds

9 p.m.: Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, Middleweight, 12 rounds

 

Lance Pugmire

Reporting from New York

Golovkin faces his biggest challenge yet in Jacobs

Lance Pugmire
“This is my biggest fight. I understand that. I’m very excited,” Gennady Golovkin told reporters in his final interview session. “My last fights [knockouts of Kell Brook and Dominic Wade] were not the toughest. This is Madison Square, pay-per-view, New York … first class.

“Daniel looks good, and I hope he’s the best prepared. Other boxers — everybody — has helped him. It’s more dangerous, more serious this time.”

