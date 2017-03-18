Watch Conor McGregor put the boxing world on notice

The intrigue around a Gennady Golovkin fight usually has centered on when, not if, the unbeaten middleweight champion would knock out his opponent.

Standing taller and more muscular than Golovkin at Friday’s weigh-in, Brooklyn’s Daniel Jacobs provides the most substantial obstacle yet for the Southland-based Kazakhstan champion. Golovkin needs a victory to advance to a potential mega-fight in September against Canelo Alvarez.

Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.