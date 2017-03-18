Follow all the action from Madison Square Garden live starting at 7 p.m. with the undercard fights.
Watch Golovkin and Jacobs enter Madison Square Garden
The undercard fights before the Gennedy Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs bout have begun, and the main event is not expected to start until close to 9 p.m. Pacific time.
Here is the schedule of fights and expected start times:
6 p.m.: Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz, Lightweight, 10 rounds
7 p.m.: Carlos Cuadras vs. David Carmona, Super Flyweight, 10 rounds
8 p.m.: Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Super Flyweight, 12 rounds
9 p.m.: Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, Middleweight, 12 rounds