Club pro gets to be a stand-in at British Open

Gregg Pettersen had the most fantastic round of golf in his life Saturday.

And that’s before he hit a single shot.

Pettersen, a golf pro at Royal Birkdale, got the plum assignment as a “marker” for South Africa’s Shaun Norris, to even out the 79-player field. The Englishman was essentially a placeholder.

“For me, it was just a bit surreal,” said Pettersen, 38, who has worked at the club for 15 years and was informed the night before that he would be playing. “I’ve never played in front of that sort of crowds at all over the years. It’s just been maybe a couple of people spectating.”

Pettersen, whose biggest paycheck as a professional is the equivalent of $390 in a club pro competition, only had to mark Norris’ card and not his own. He estimates he shot 4 or 5 over par, a considerable distance behind Norris’ 65.

“I think the highlight was getting the first tee shot,” said Pettersen, whose pairing was the first of the day. “I wasn’t expecting the crowds to be like that all the way around. I halfway expected it on the first tee. But obviously everyone getting ahead ready for Justin [Rose] and Tommy [Fleetwood] to go through.”

This was a one-time experience for Pettersen. Fellow Birkdale pro Nick Jennings is next up to play alongside whoever goes out first Sunday morning.

Next up for Pettersen? Real life.

“I’ll be going back to work in the pro shop this afternoon,” he said. “Back to normal.”

