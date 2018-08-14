Bud Light will give Cleveland fans free beer following the Browns' first win this season

The folks at Bud Light are going out on a limb: They predict the Cleveland Browns will win a game this season.
It didn’t happen last year. Coach Hue Jackson’s squad became the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16.
If that prediction comes true, Bud Light plans to celebrate with Cleveland fans the best way it knows how — with free beer.
The company announced Tuesday it’s placing 10 special Browns refrigerators, stocked with more than 200 cans of Bud Light each, inside FirstEnergy Stadium and in bars around Cleveland.
The beer is free. The catch is, the fridges are all chained and locked. They will pop open, triggered by a wireless signal, the second the Browns record their first victory of the past two seasons.
“Browns fans, these fridges will open this year,” the company tweeted. “We know it. You know it.”
The Browns’ last win was a 20-17 victory over the Chargers on Dec. 24, 2016. They finished 1-15 that year.
The Browns drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward in the first round of the 2018 draft, and added quarterback Tyrod Taylor, receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback E.J. Gaines in hopes of changing the team’s fortunes.