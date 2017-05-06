One of the biggest fights of the year takes place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a matchup of two of Mexico's biggest names.
Go behind the scenes with boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez with analysis and updates live from Las Vegas.
Alvarez-Chavez Jr. fight is more important as a social happening than a sports event
|Dylan Hernandez
Oscar De La Hoya can make whatever outrageous claim he wants. The numbers at the sportsbook don’t lie.
While the boxer-turned-promoter is promising a competitive fight Saturday night that will evoke memories of the showdowns between Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales, Canelo Alvarez is listed as a comfortable 5-to-1 favorite to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena. The public isn’t buying what De La Hoya is selling in terms of the historical significance of the fight.