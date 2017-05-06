Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Alvarez dominates Chavez; announces fight with Golovkin in September
|Lance Pugmire
Canelo Alvarez elevated himself to the pride of Mexico and the face of boxing Saturday in a thorough destruction of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Relying on the benefits of his intense training and flashing the machismo the sport’s most passionate fans thirst for, Alvarez delivered an onslaught of heavy punches to the son of his boxing hero, then announced he was taking on a Sept.16 super-fight against unbeaten three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.
The contract for the bout is signed, a promotional official confirmed.