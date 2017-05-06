Alvarez dominates Chavez; announces fight with Golovkin in September

Canelo Alvarez elevated himself to the pride of Mexico and the face of boxing Saturday in a thorough destruction of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Relying on the benefits of his intense training and flashing the machismo the sport’s most passionate fans thirst for, Alvarez delivered an onslaught of heavy punches to the son of his boxing hero, then announced he was taking on a Sept.16 super-fight against unbeaten three-belt middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

The contract for the bout is signed, a promotional official confirmed.