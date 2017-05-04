Is an all-L.A. title fight in the works?

Joseph Diaz Jr.’s pay-per-view-opening fight Saturday night on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard could generate one of the most intriguing Southland battles this year.

South El Monte’s Diaz (23-0, 13 KOs) meets unbeaten Manuel Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) of Fairfield, Calif., in a featherweight bout that can enhance Diaz’s lofty World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council ratings.

Unbeaten Oscar Valdez, who resides in Lake Elsinore and trains in Carson, is the WBO featherweight champion. On April 22, Valdez successfully defended his belt in a gritty pay-per-view main event against Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga at StubHub Center.

“We’re going hard after that,” with a victory, Diaz promoter Eric Gomez said.

Diaz said a bout with Valdez is a natural.

“That’s what I want. If I get Valdez, we could sell out StubHub Center,” Diaz said.

Diaz had a taste of pay-per-view exposure in September, stopping Andrew Cancio by ninth-round technical knockout at AT&T Stadium in Texas, and followed that with a one-sided unanimous-decision victory in December.

This card could draw 1 million pay-per-view buys.

“This fight means everything to me,” said Diaz, who’s also rated behind No. 1 WBC contender Oscar Escandon, who fights champion Gary Russell Jr. later this month.

“Whoever makes me the mandatory, I want to fight for the title.”

Diaz spent an extra two weeks training for Avila, focusing on inside fighting, cutting off the ring and strength training.