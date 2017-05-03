One of the biggest fights of the year takes place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a matchup of two of Mexico's biggest names.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. wants fight against Canelo Alvarez to be epic, but his reputation precedes him
The week leading up to the most anticipated boxing match of the year started with a triumphant declaration from Mexico’s greatest champion.
“We’re ready for the fight,” Julio Cesar Chavez said in Spanish.
Chavez caught himself.
“My son Julio is ready, not me,” he added with a chuckle.