Sports

One of the biggest fights of the year takes place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a matchup of two of Mexico's biggest names.

Go behind the scenes with boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez with analysis and updates live from Las Vegas.

Watch interview with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Watch Canelo Alvarez interview live from Las Vegas

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°