Chavez just landed the best punch of the last several round for him, but Canelo didn't even flinch.

Crowd is booing and some have started leaving early. Not one of the most memorable fights here. Just total domination by Canelo.

So this set up the Golovkin fight now. Crowd is angry that Canelo isn't finishing this fight.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (120-108)