Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 12: Canelo shutouts Chavez
Chavez just landed the best punch of the last several round for him, but Canelo didn't even flinch.
Crowd is booing and some have started leaving early. Not one of the most memorable fights here. Just total domination by Canelo.
So this set up the Golovkin fight now. Crowd is angry that Canelo isn't finishing this fight.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (120-108)
Round 11: Canelo looking for the shutout against Chavez
Canelo just continues to pepper that swollen left eye. The crowd still not happy with the fight.
This is playing out exactly as Dylan Hernandez said. This is more about a party then a fight.
Rinse and repeat in the 11th.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (110-99 Canelo)
Round 10: Canelo continues dominating the fight
Fans are getting restless and want to see this end, I think. They know what they are seeing. Strong body punches to Chavez's midsection.
It's hard to find new words to describe what is happening now. Just a repeat of the last nine rounds.
Boos from the crowd. I'm assuming it's because they wanted a more competitive fight.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (100-90)
Round 9: Canelo just toying with Chavez
Canelo just landing big combination and is inviting action again. He wants to give the fans something to cheer for. He seems content resting on the ropes.
Canelo starting to work the body a little more. Canelo's left can land whenever he wants it to. It looks like Canelo is toying with Chavez and wants to inflict as much punishment as possible.
Easy round for Canelo.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (90-82 Canelo)
Round 8:The dominance continues for Canelo
The arena DJ is trying to get the crowd into it since they know they are watch a really one-sided fight. Give Chavez credit he is taking a beating but not going down.
Canelo knows that Chavez can't hurt him at this point. He is taking punches against the ropes looking for an opening. Crowd not happy and is whistling their displeasure. They really wanted Chavez to show up tonight. Didn't happen.
Canelo loaded up on a right hand near the 1:00 mark. Another one for Canelo. Adrian Gonzalez will be happy.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (80-73 Canelo)
Round 7: Canelo as strong as ever in seventh
Strong combination by Canelo at start of round and this could be the last round. Canelo is just snapping lefts.
Canelo seems like he is inviting the action. Every time Chavez rattles of a combination, Canelo responds with a quick and stronger combination.
Canelo is beating Chavez senseless. Chavez's eye is really swollen. Not really any other way to put this. Canelo is dominating.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (70-63 Canelo)
Round 6: Canelo keeps it going and is control
Really just seems like one punch is the only way Chavez is going to win. He simply has no answer for Canelo. Chavez's left eye looks pretty swollen. And Canelo just continues to pound it.
If Canelo connects on any of these uppercuts then this fight is over. Canelo seems to be asking Chavez to come at him. He is just standing in the corner and Chavez is hesitant.
Another good round for Canelo
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (60-54)
Round 5: Canelo turning Chavez into punching bag
Canelo is really pounding Chavez to the head and the body. Canelo is looking to really set the uppercut. Canelo just looks so workman-like right now - methodical.
Strong right by Canelo and Chavez is taking a punishment. Strong uppercut rocks Canelo and some swelling has appeared over Chavez's eye.
Chavez missed with a big hook that drew some oohs from the crowd.
Another good round for Canelo.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (50-46 Canelo)
Round 4: Canelo continues to dominate
Canelo is peppering Chavez. This fight won't last long if this continues. Chavez is looking like a punching bag right now.
Canelo starts working the body a bit Big right by Canelo and Chavez is in trouble. Nice three punch combination by Canelo.
Crowd is suddenly on Canelo's side. Another round were Canelo has just beaten Chavez up.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (40-36)
Round 3: Best round of fight goes to Canelo
When Chavez tries to come in, Canelo is getting with a stiff left. Canelo is looking very comfortable, he's dictating fight.
Nice uppercut by Canelo. Chavez's bigger size doesn't seem to be bothering Canelo. Chavez trying to work the body.
Two strong rights rocked Chavez. Canelo in control. Good action in the third. Canelo's round.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (Canelo 30-27)
Round 2: Good action and Canelo lands more power punches
Chavez much more active this round in early going with a nice combination.
First big cheer of the night with a nice combination and upper cut by Canelo. Both figthers seem content hanging in the middle of the ring.
Nice four punch combination by Chavez was the best of the fight with about 1:30 left in the round. Big right missed by Canelo.
Very nice response from Canelo with strong right to the face. Nice left by Canelo. he took Chavez's best and came back nicely.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (20-18 Canelo)
Round 1:Slow round goes to Canelo
Canelo gets the first good punch in with the right to the face but a lof bouncing around in the middle of the ring. Canelo way more active, but Chavez gets in a nice uppercut.
Both fighters measuring themselves in the center of the ring. Crowd breaks out into a really loud Canelo chant which is the best support he's gotten all week, frankly.
Nice left jab by Chavez with a minute left. Good right by Canelo
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo
Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: Undercard fights done; still over an hour away to main event
Here is the list of the fights on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card.
Expect Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. to start around 9:30 p.m.
Joseph Diaz Jr. (23-0) vs. Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0)
Lucas Matthysse (37-4) vs. Emmanuel Taylor (20-4)
David Lemieux (37-3) vs. Marcos Reyes (35-4)
Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1)
Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. fight still over an hour away; crowd is ready for a party
About an hour and a half from the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight, T-Mobile Arena is about 90% full and the crowd is ready for a party.
Between the final rounds of the last undercard bout before the big fight, the arena DJ is playing banda music and crowd goes nuts.
There are chants of "Chavez" that break out between rounds and a much more muted version for Canelo. The Canelo chants are usually met with boos.
The only thing the crowd can agree on is when they all start a 'Mexico' chant.
The fight is still set to start around 9:30 p.m. or so.
Canelo gets an early round of boos from Las Vegas crowd
|Angel Rodriguez
One of the interesting things to watch this week is the support from the Mexican fight fans for Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
With two of Mexico's biggest names in the ring, the question is who are the majority of Mexican fight fans rooting for.
From the amount of Chavez Jr. shirts and headbands seen on the streets of the Las Vegas Strip and the crowd reaction during the weigh-in, it would seem pretty clear who the rooting favorite would be inside T-Mobile Arena.
The first indication of what is to come was Alvarez's entrance into the arena, which was shown on the big screen. The majority of fans inside the arena at 6:30 p.m. gave Canelo a healthy round of boos.
We'll see what happens when Chavez makes the walk into T-Mobile Arena.
(UPDATE)