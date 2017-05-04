Promoters intensify efforts against pay-per-view pirates for Canelo-Chavez Jr. fight

Boxing promoters believe dampened pay-per-view sales are a byproduct of piracy by live-video platforms such as Facebook Live and Periscope.

Golden Boy Promotions is seeking to aggressively address the issue before Saturday night’s Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight at T-Mobile Arena.

“Along with HBO, who’s hired an anti-piracy company, we’ve invested additional money and hired a different company that concentrates solely on Facebook and Periscope,” Golden Boy President Eric Gomez said. “We have all the precautions in place.”

Following the negative reaction to the disappointing Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquiao fight two years ago, which drew 4.6 million pay-per-view buys at record prices, no boxing pay-per-view has exceeded one million buys.

Alvarez’s November 2015 bout with Miguel Cotto had 900,000 buys, but his September victory over Liam Smith for a junior-middleweight belt had less than 300,000 buys, according to HBO.

Finding pay-per-view action on the live video outlets has been an easy pursuit, furthering the interest in avoiding costs like Saturday’s $59.95 pay-per-view.

“The anti-piracy companies have already sent Facebook and Periscope letters to let them know. … We’ve given them time to be on it and I believe we’ll be more successful,” Gomez said. “You can’t stop everything, but we feel comfortable we’ll stop most of them.”

The issue has also raised the attention of former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer, whose Ringstar Sports has begun promoting bouts involving Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions products.

“The question is what’s the answer?” Schaefer said. “We’ve established anti-piracy centers before to stop illegal streams. … There has to be more proactive measures taken, including by the distributors — AT&T, Time Warner, DirecTV — to perhaps implement legal steps.”

Facebook announced the hiring of additional personnel to limit live videos of violent acts. Schaefer said the scrutiny is also necessary to limit piracy.

“That’s exactly how you have to approach it,” Schaefer said. “Consumers have to know they can’t watch these pirated streams and then consider if they want to purchase the pay-per-view.”