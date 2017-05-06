Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 11: Canelo looking for the shutout against Chavez
Canelo just continues to pepper that swollen left eye. The crowd still not happy with the fight.
This is playing out exactly as Dylan Hernandez said. This is more about a party then a fight.
Rinse and repeat in the 11th.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (110-99 Canelo)