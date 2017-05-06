Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 12: Canelo shutouts Chavez
Chavez just landed the best punch of the last several round for him, but Canelo didn't even flinch.
Crowd is booing and some have started leaving early. Not one of the most memorable fights here. Just total domination by Canelo.
So this set up the Golovkin fight now. Crowd is angry that Canelo isn't finishing this fight.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (120-108)