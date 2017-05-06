Round 2: Good action and Canelo lands more power punches

Chavez much more active this round in early going with a nice combination.

First big cheer of the night with a nice combination and upper cut by Canelo. Both figthers seem content hanging in the middle of the ring.

Nice four punch combination by Chavez was the best of the fight with about 1:30 left in the round. Big right missed by Canelo.

Very nice response from Canelo with strong right to the face. Nice left by Canelo. he took Chavez's best and came back nicely.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (20-18 Canelo)