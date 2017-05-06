Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 3: Best round of fight goes to Canelo
When Chavez tries to come in, Canelo is getting with a stiff left. Canelo is looking very comfortable, he's dictating fight.
Nice uppercut by Canelo. Chavez's bigger size doesn't seem to be bothering Canelo. Chavez trying to work the body.
Two strong rights rocked Chavez. Canelo in control. Good action in the third. Canelo's round.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (Canelo 30-27)