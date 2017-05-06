Round 3: Best round of fight goes to Canelo

When Chavez tries to come in, Canelo is getting with a stiff left. Canelo is looking very comfortable, he's dictating fight.

Nice uppercut by Canelo. Chavez's bigger size doesn't seem to be bothering Canelo. Chavez trying to work the body.

Two strong rights rocked Chavez. Canelo in control. Good action in the third. Canelo's round.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 (Canelo 30-27)