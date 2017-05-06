Round 5: Canelo turning Chavez into punching bag

Canelo is really pounding Chavez to the head and the body. Canelo is looking to really set the uppercut. Canelo just looks so workman-like right now - methodical.

Strong right by Canelo and Chavez is taking a punishment. Strong uppercut rocks Canelo and some swelling has appeared over Chavez's eye.

Chavez missed with a big hook that drew some oohs from the crowd.

Another good round for Canelo.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (50-46 Canelo)