Live updates: Total domination by Canelo
Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.

Round 5: Canelo turning Chavez into punching bag

Canelo is really pounding Chavez to the head and the body. Canelo is looking to really set the uppercut. Canelo just looks so workman-like right now - methodical. 

Strong right by Canelo and Chavez is taking a punishment. Strong uppercut rocks Canelo and some swelling has appeared over Chavez's eye. 

Chavez missed with a big hook that drew some oohs from the crowd. 

Another good round for Canelo. 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (50-46 Canelo)

 

