Round 6: Canelo keeps it going and is control

Really just seems like one punch is the only way Chavez is going to win. He simply has no answer for Canelo. Chavez's left eye looks pretty swollen. And Canelo just continues to pound it.

If Canelo connects on any of these uppercuts then this fight is over. Canelo seems to be asking Chavez to come at him. He is just standing in the corner and Chavez is hesitant.

Another good round for Canelo

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (60-54)