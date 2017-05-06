Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 6: Canelo keeps it going and is control
Really just seems like one punch is the only way Chavez is going to win. He simply has no answer for Canelo. Chavez's left eye looks pretty swollen. And Canelo just continues to pound it.
If Canelo connects on any of these uppercuts then this fight is over. Canelo seems to be asking Chavez to come at him. He is just standing in the corner and Chavez is hesitant.
Another good round for Canelo
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (60-54)