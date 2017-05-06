Round 9: Canelo just toying with Chavez

Canelo just landing big combination and is inviting action again. He wants to give the fans something to cheer for. He seems content resting on the ropes.

Canelo starting to work the body a little more. Canelo's left can land whenever he wants it to. It looks like Canelo is toying with Chavez and wants to inflict as much punishment as possible.

Easy round for Canelo.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (90-82 Canelo)