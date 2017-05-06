Canelo Alvarez looked dominant in beating up Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds. While the fight was billed as a battle of the best Mexico has to offer, Canelo took 120-108 in all cards to dispatch Chavez.
Round 9: Canelo just toying with Chavez
Canelo just landing big combination and is inviting action again. He wants to give the fans something to cheer for. He seems content resting on the ropes.
Canelo starting to work the body a little more. Canelo's left can land whenever he wants it to. It looks like Canelo is toying with Chavez and wants to inflict as much punishment as possible.
Easy round for Canelo.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Canelo (90-82 Canelo)