College basketball: Trae Young efficient in Sooners’ victory

Trae Young vowed to make changes after his spectacular, yet inefficient game against Oklahoma State.
He wasn't kidding.
Oklahoma's fabulous freshman point guard had 26 points on nine field goal attempts, and the 12th-ranked Sooners rallied to beat fifth-ranked Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night at Norman, Okla.
Young scored 48 points against Oklahoma State, but he took 39 shots and missed potential game-winning three-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime in a loss . Before that, he turned the ball over 12 times in a loss to Kansas State.
"The way I played at OSU — I was overly aggressive at OSU," Young said. "I think tonight, I managed the game a lot better. I got back to the way I was playing before last week and even before K-State. I managed the game a lot better and teammates did a great job of making plays too."
The Sooners (15-4, 5-3 Big 12) won their 13th consecutive game at home.
Svi Mykhailiuk scored 24 points and Malik Newman added 20 for Kansas (16-4, 6-2), which had won five in a row. Devonte' Graham, the Jayhawks' leading scorer, finished with 11 points on four-of-19 shooting.
at No. 14 Texas Tech 75, Oklahoma State 70: Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and the Red Raiders (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) rallied from a 15-point deficit to avoid a third straight loss. Jarrett Culver scored 25 points for Texas Tech, making four three-point baskets. Jeffrey Carroll had 16 points for the Cowboys (13-7, 3-5), who were coming off an overtime win three days earlier over then-No. 4 Oklahoma.
at No. 1 Villanova 89, Providence 69: Eric Paschall scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats (19-1, 6-1 Big East), who had six players in double figures in their sixth straight win. The Friars (14-7, 5-3) dropped to 1-3 against top-25 teams this season.
No. 4 Duke 84, at Wake Forest 70: Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds and the Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 20-point lead with their defense and fended off the Demon Deacons the rest of the way.
SOUTHLAND
MEN TONIGHT
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.