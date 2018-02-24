College basketball: No. 16 Ohio State keeps title hopes alive with double overtime win over Indiana

Keita Bates-Diop finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Jackson made a long threee-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in double overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory at Indiana on Friday night.
With the win, the Buckeyes (24-7, 15-3) can claim a share of the conference crown in coach Chris Holtmann's first season — if No. 2 Michigan State loses at Wisconsin on Sunday.
Juwan Morgan scored 18 points and Robert Johnson added 17 to lead the Hoosiers (16-14, 9-9). But Johnson, playing what could be his final home game, couldn't make the dramatic half-court heave at the buzzer to win a wild game that was tighter than expected.
In the first extra period, neither team led by more than two and it ended in a 70-70 tie after Johnson made two free throws with 7.8 seconds left.
In the second overtime, neither team led by more than one until Jackson's three-pointer erased Indiana's 78-77 lead.
Jackson finished with 13 points on a night five Buckeyes scored in double figures. Justin Smith added 16 points for Indiana.
at No. 18 Rhode Island 81, Dayton 56: Jeff Dowtin scored 20 points, E.C. Matthews added 18 and No. 18 Rhode Island wrapped up its first outright Atlantic-10 regular-season title with an 81-56 victory over Dayton on Friday night.
Jared Terrell had 17 points to help the Rams (22-5, 15-1) win for the 19th time in 20 games. It was their third straight after their school-record 16-game winning streak was halted by St. Bonaventure last Friday night.
In 1980-81, the Rams tied Duquesne for a share of the conference title, their only other regular-season A-10 championship.
When the game ended, blue and white confetti — the school colors — and streamers fell from the ceiling. Terrell climbed the scorer's table, waving to the crowd.
Coach Dan Hurley said to the crowd over a microphone: "Let's bring down this net baby, what do you say?"
Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers (13-15, 7-9) with 12 points.
Playing for their first conference regular-season title in school history already had the sellout crowd fired up, but it picked up to a notch at the end of 7-0 spurt early in second half when Hurley walked onto the floor, waving for more noise when Dayton called timeout after the Rams went up 46-38 with 16:08 to play.
Following the timeout, URI continued its stifling, man-to-man defensive pressure and took charge with an 11-4 spurt that was capped by Matthews' three-pointer from the left wing that pushed its lead to 15 with 13:17 to play. The Rams had two easy breakaway baskets off turnovers in the spree.
They pushed it to 72-46 on Dowtin's three with just over five minutes to play, sending Hurley to the floor again waving after another timeout.
In the opening half, the Flyers shot 58.3 percent and led most of the way despite nearly hitting their per-game average with 13 turnovers before URI closed by scoring nine of the final 11 points to take a 36-34 edge into intermission.
SOUTHLAND
TODAY
MEN
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
Portland at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Long Beach State at CS Fullerton, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
WOMEN
Colorado at USC, 1 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 2 p.m.