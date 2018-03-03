College basketball: Sluggish Spartans win 13th straight

The Big Ten Tournament didn't get off to a great start for Tom Izzo and No. 2 Michigan State.
The ride to New York was delayed Thursday because the plane had to be de-iced. The Spartans followed suit with a so-so start against Wisconsin 15-18) on Friday, and they struggled most of the game.
The positive: Michigan State (29-3) found a way to win its 13th straight game and advance to the conference semifinals.
Cassius Winston hit a go-ahead jumper with 7:17 to play and Michigan State beat Wisconsin 63-60 at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan State will next face Michigan on Saturday.
No. 15 Michigan 77, Nebraska 58: Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 21 points and Moe Wagner had 20 for the Wolverines (26-7).
at No. 8 Purdue 82, Rutgers 75: Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards each scored 26 points as the Boilermakers (27-5) advanced to the Big Ten semifinals. Purdue plays Penn State on Saturday.
Penn State 69, at No. 13 Ohio State 68: Tony Carr found Josh Reaves for a game-winning dunk with 3.1 seconds to play as the Nittany Lions (21-12) beat the Buckeyes (24-8) for the third time this season.
at Davidson 63, No. 17 Rhode Island 61: Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored with 3.1 seconds left as Davidson (18-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10) handed Rhode Island (23-6, 15-3) it second straight loss.
SOUTHLAND
MEN TODAY
Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Long Beach State, 7:30 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m.