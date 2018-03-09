College basketball: No. 1 Virginia moves past Louisville

With leading scorer Kyle Guy back following a brief injury scare, the nation's No. 1 team is off to a strong postseason start.
Guy and his Virginia teammates looked like healthy favorites Thursday, beating Louisville 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at New York.
Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return after a sprained left knee and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play in the first semifinal Friday night against 19th-ranked Clemson, a 90-82 winner over Boston College.
No. 3 Xavier 88, St. John's 60: Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points and the Musketeers looked every bit the top seed in the Big East tournament. The teams scuffled on the postgame handshake line and had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.
The Musketeers (28-4) dominated in the second half on the Red Storm's home court at Madison Square Garden.
No. 2 Villanova 94, Marquette 70: Jay Wright became the winningest coach in Villanova history with 414, and the Wildcats opened defense of their Big East tournament championship with an easy win.
Wright improved to 414-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He was tied with Al Severance (413-201 from 1936-1961).
The Wildcats (28-4) made 15 of 29 three-pointers — a stunning 11 of 17 in the second half.
No. 5 Duke 88, Notre Dame 70: Marvin Bagley III had 33 points and 17 rebounds, Grayson Allen made his first five three-pointers and the Blue Devils handed the Fighting Irish a blow to their NCAA tournament hopes in the ACC tournament. It was the 100th ACC tournament win for Duke, which will face North Carolina in the semifinals.
No. 22 Nevada 79, Nevada Las Vegas 74: Jordan Caroline had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolf Pack in a quarterfinal matchup between in-state rivals in the Mountain West Conference tournament at Las Vegas.
Alabama 71, Texas A&M 70: Collin Sexton, who scored 27 points, drove the length of the court in the final seconds and hit a floater at the buzzer as the Crimson Tide ended a five-game losing streak in the Southeastern Conference tournament at St. Louis.