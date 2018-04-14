Michigan's Moe Wagner to skip senior season, enter the NBA draft

"I remember coming home all bruised and scratched from those scrimmages. We were battling in the key, throwing elbows, chirping nonstop. The season hadn't even started yet . and still guys are boxing out like it's the national championship game," Wagner said. "Obviously none of us had any idea that, just a few months later, we'd be playing in the actual national championship game. But to be honest? In a way, in the backs of our minds, I do think we always knew what we were capable of."