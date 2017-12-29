College basketball: Kentucky at its best against rival Louisville

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points, including 17 after halftime, and No. 16 Kentucky blew out Louisville 90-61 Friday in the annual showdown for Bluegrass supremacy.

Seeking to regroup after last week’s 83-75 loss to unranked UCLA, the Wildcats (10-2) blew it open in the second half and earned their biggest series win since a 76-46 rout in 1999-2000.

“I knew it would come eventually,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

Playing its first rivalry game in 16 seasons without coach Rick Pitino, who was fired in October amid a federal bribery investigation of college basketball, the Cardinals (10-3) were held to 35% shooting, including three of 25 from long range. Coach John Calipari like how they responded to the loss to the Bruins.

“We played just about as good as we can play,” he said.

at No. 2 Michigan State 111, Cleveland State 61: Nick Ward had 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Spartans rolled to their third straight game topping 100 points.

No. 7 West Virginia 85, at Oklahoma State 79: Teddy Allen scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, rallying the Mountaineers to their 12th straight win in the teams’ Big 12 opener.

No. 11 Kansas 92, at Texas 86: Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and eight assists. The Jayhawks won their conference opener for the 27th consecutive season.

at No. 22 Texas Tech 77, No. 18 Baylor 53: Keenan Evans scored 18 points and the Bears were held to a season low in points in the teams’ Big 12 opener.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

MEN

Utah 66, at Oregon 56: Justin Bibbins scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Utes in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Sedrick Barefield added 16 points for the Utes (9-3), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Ducks. It was Utah’s first road win in a conference opener since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Oregon had its 25-game home winning streak against conference teams snapped. The Ducks’ last home loss to a Pac-12 team was in 2015 against Arizona.

at Oregon State 76, Colorado 57: Stephen Thomas Jr. scored 24 points and Tres Tinkle added 23 for the Beavers

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

at Stanford 76, No. 11 UCLA 65: Brittany McPhee scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help upset the Bruins in the teams’ Pac-12 opener. Jordin Canada had 20 points for UCLA (9-3).

at No. 20 California 76, USC 64: Kristine Anigwe had her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Golden Bears rolled to their seventh straight win in the teams’ Pac-12 opener. Kristin Simon had 20 points and 11 rebounds for USC (10-2), her 19th career double-double.

