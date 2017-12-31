College basketball: Seton Hall keeps rolling with win over St. John's

Khadeen Carrington scored 24 points to help No. 23 Seton Hall beat St. John’s 75-70 on Sunday at Newark, N.J.

Desi Rodriguez had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (13-2, 2-0 Big East Conference). Myles Powell had 16 points, and Angel Delgado finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Seton Hall has won four games in a row and nine of 10.

The Red Storm (10-4, 0-2) played without scoring leader Shamorie Ponds, the conference’s No. 3 scorer at 20.1 points per game, who injured a knee Thursday night against Providence.

Tariq Owens led the Red Storm with 19 points, and Marvin Clark II scored 18 before fouling out.

The Pirates were 10 of 18 in three-point shots in the first half and 13 of 29 overall.

at No. 2 Michigan State 108, Savannah State 52: Miles Bridges had 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the Spartans (14-1) won their 13th game in a row. They held the Tigers (3-12) scoreless over the last 8 minutes 50 seconds of the second half during a 32-0 run.

at No. 16 Kentucky 66, Georgia 61: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored five of his 21 points down the stretch and the Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) rallied despite shooting a season-low 32% from the field. Yante Maten had 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-3, 0-1), who missed their first 11 three-point shots and finished two for 21.

at No. 21 Cincinnati 82, Memphis 48: Gary Clark had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season, Jarron Cumberland scored 15 points and the Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) were in control by halftime. Kareem Brewton Jr. led the Tigers (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points.

at No. 25 Creighton 83, Providence 64: Marcus Foster scored 18 points to lead five Bluejays (11-3, 1-1 Big East) in double figures. Creighton never trailed and went on a 13-4 run spanning the halves to take control. The Friars (10-5, 1-1) missed nine of their first 10 three-point shots and finished three for 23.

PAC-12

MEN

Utah 66, at Oregon State 64: Justin Bibbins scored 18 points and the Utes (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12 Conference) held on when the Beavers (9-5, 1-1) turned the ball over with 1.4 seconds to play.

at Oregon 77, Colorado 62: Troy Brown had a season-high 21 points and seven rebounds, and Elijah Brown scored 17 points to help lift the Ducks (11-4, 1-1). The Buffaloes (8-6, 0-2) got 20 points from Namon Wright but committed 20 turnovers and had a season-low eight free throws.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

No. 11 UCLA 82, at No. 20 California 46: Monique Billings had 20 points for the Bruins (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference). Kristine Anigwe had 15 points for the Golden Bears (10-3, 1-1).

at Stanford 72, USC 65: Sadie Edwards had 20 points for the Trojans (10-3, 0-2 Pac-12), who led by 12 points in the first quarter but couldn’t hold off the Cardinal (8-6, 2-0).