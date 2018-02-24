College basketball: No. 17 Michigan routs Maryland for fifth win in a row

at Texas Christian 82, Baylor 72: Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half to help the Horned Frogs win their 20th game of the season. After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.