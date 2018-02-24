College basketball: No. 17 Michigan routs Maryland for fifth win in a row

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 22 of his career-high 28 points in the decisive first half, and No. 17 Michigan easily defeated Maryland 85-61 on Saturday in College Park for its fifth consecutive victory.
Using runs of 9-0 and 16-3, the Wolverines built a 54-24 halftime lead and cruised to the finish. Michigan went 17 for 28 from the floor in the first half, including 11 for 19 from three-point range.
The Wolverines (24-7, 13-5 Big Ten) have clinched the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament, but can earn a No. 4 seed and a double bye if Nebraska loses to Penn State on Sunday.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 for Maryland, which suffered its most lopsided home loss since a 104-72 defeat against Duke on Jan 3, 1998.
The Terrapins (19-12, 8-10) were 15-2 at home and lost to Michigan on the road by just one point on Jan. 15, which made the blowout that much more surprising.
at Texas Christian 82, Baylor 72: Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half to help the Horned Frogs win their 20th game of the season. After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.
Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, Tristan Clark had 14 and Mark Vital 12.
Louisville 75, at Virginia Tech 68: Senior guard Quentin Snider scored 22 points on a career-high seven three-pointers to help the Cardinals pull away. Trailing 57-53 with 7:07 to play,
Louisville (19-10, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit five shots from beyond the three-point arc over the next 4:45 to take control of the game. Sophomore center Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Tech (20-9, 9-7) with 14 points and five rebounds before he fouled out with 1:03 left to play. Junior point guard Justin Robinson scored the Hokies' first seven points and finished with 16.