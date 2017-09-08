College football: Rudolph sets school mark in Oklahoma State romp

Mason Rudolph passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and broke Oklahoma State’s career passing mark in the No. 11 Cowboys’ 44-7 victory over South Alabama on Friday night at Mobile, Ala.

Rudolph broke Brandon Weeden’s mark of 9,260 yards late in the second quarter, and finished the night with 9,352. He completed 25 of 38 passes for the Cowboys (2-0) before heading to the sideline late in the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 senior has accounted for eight touchdowns in two games.

Oklahoma State’s defense also throttled the Sun Belt Conference’s Jaguars (0-2), who lost starting quarterback Cole Garvin to a right ankle injury after one series.

The Cowboys outgained South Alabama 505-175 in total yards and carried a shutout into the final five minutes.

Rudolph completed a 66-yard touchdown pass on a short slant pass-and-run to James Washington and connected on scoring strikes of four and 20 yards to Marcell Ateman.

Justin Phillips scored on a 25-yard interception return off a deflection by lineman Darrion Daniels.

Purdue rolls

David Blough threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns and Tario Fuller rushed for 142 yards and one score as Purdue had no trouble with Ohio 44-21 at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers (1-1) took a 34-7 lead at halftime as they bounced back from an opening loss to Louisville.

UCF-Memphis game is called off

As the threat to Florida from Hurricane Irma increased late Thursday, Central Florida and Memphis agreed to suspend their football game Friday night.

Heeding Gov. Rick Scott’s Thursday night declaration for all public universities to focus on storm preparation, the teams agreed not to play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The game had previously been moved from Saturday night.

It was not immediately clear if the teams would be able to reschedule the game later in the season.

Free tickets

Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State are offering free tickets to evacuees from Hurricane Irma.

Georgia Tech is offering free tickets Saturday to its home opener against Jacksonville State to families displaced by the storm. The offer is open to Florida residents and residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders.

Kennesaw State has made a similar offer to Florida residents for its Saturday night home game against Tennessee Tech.

sports@latimes.com