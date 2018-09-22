College football: Purdue upends No. 23 Boston College; Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame win big

Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue picked off four passes, beating No. 23 Boston College 30-13 on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had opened what was expected to be a promising the season with three straight close losses.
The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat. Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.
When the Boilermakers weren't picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue's four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.
Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.
No. 2 Georgia 43, at Missouri 29: Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes while the Bulldogs had a defensive touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a score.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) blanketed Missouri's wide receivers, harassed star quarterback Drew Lock, and forced three turnovers in the first half against the seventh-best offense in the country entering the game. Lock, the highly touted NFL prospect, completed 23 of 48 passes for 221 yards for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC).
No. 3 Clemson 49, at Georgia Tech 21: Freshman Trevor Lawrence took a leading role in Clemson's quarterback rotation, coming off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as the No. 3 Tigers produced their most complete performance of the season Saturday in a 49-21 rout of Georgia Tech.
After starter Kelly Bryant produced just 13 yards and one first down on Clemson's first two possessions, Lawrence entered the game early in the second quarter. The youngster, a native of nearby Cartersville, quickly guided the Tigers on a seven-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow that made it 14-0 .
Lawrence finished with 176 yards on 13-of-18 passing for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), also connecting with Justyn Ross for a 53-yard score , Travis Etienne on a 3-yard touchdown just before halftime and Tee Higgins for a 30-yard TD in the closing minutes.
at No. 4 Ohio State 49, Tulane 6: Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State routed Tulane 49-6 on Saturday to mark coach Urban Meyer's return to the sideline following a three-game suspension.
Haskins was nearly flawless, completing his first nine passes on the way to a 21-for-24 effort before giving way to backup Tate Martell in the second half as the No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) backed off the gas and cruised.
No. 8 Notre Dame 56, at Wake Forest 27: Ian Book rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more after he replaced Brandon Wimbush in the starting lineup. Book completed 25 of 34 passes for 325 yards and rushed 10 times for 43 yards.
He helped the Fighting Irish (4-0) more than double their previous season high for scoring and roll up a season-best 566 total yards, surpassing the previous high midway through the third quarter. Before this one, Notre Dame hadn't scored more than 24 in a game , and its wins over Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt came by a total of 20 points.
Jafar Armstrong had touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards while gaining 98 yards, and Tony Jones Jr. added a short scoring run for the Irish, who will ride their best start since 2015 into next week's showdown with No. 7 Stanford. Wake Forest is 2-2 after its second consecutive loss.
at No. 12 West Virginia 35, Kansas State 6: Will Grier threw five touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career and No. 12 West Virginia shook off a sloppy start to drill Kansas State 35-6 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Grier finished 25 of 35 for 356 yards and the five scores, three of them to David Sills, and two interceptions as the Mountaineers (3-0) had little trouble against the punchless Wildcats (2-2). Sills caught 10 passes for 73 yards and the three touchdowns. Marcus Simms added five receptions for 136 yards — including an 82-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring.
at No. 19 Michigan 56, Nebraska 10: Karan Higdon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in the first half to help the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) build a big lead and cruise to the win.
Michigan led 20-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at halftime. The Cornhuskers (0-3, 0-1) are off to their worst start since 1945. They have lost seven in a row dating to last season for the first time since 1957.
at No. 21 Miami, Fla. 31, Florida International 17: N'Kosi Perry came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes, and Miami's defense was airtight for most of the day in the 21st-ranked Hurricanes' 31-17 victory over FIU on Saturday.
Travis Homer rushed 13 times for 114 yards and a touchdown, Lawrence Cager caught two scoring passes, and Miami held FIU to 31 yards on its first 10 possessions.
Brevin Jordan also had a TD catch for the Hurricanes (3-1), who lost top receiver and returner Jeff Thomas in the first quarter for what was believed to be a cramping-related issue.
In other early games Saturday:
— Antonio Williams ran for two scores while Nathan Elliott threw for two more to help North Carolina (1-2, 1-0) claim a 38-35 victory over Pittsburgh (2-2, 1-1) in the Tar Heels’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Chapel Hill, N.C.
— Freshman Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Tre Watson returned an interception for a score and Maryland (3-1, 1-0 ACC) breezed to a 42-13 victory over previously undefeated Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) at College Park, Md.
— Hunter Thedford caught a two-point conversion pass in the first overtime on a play that led to several minutes of discussion by officials and a review before it was held up, and Southern Methodist (1-3, 1-0 AAC) took a 31-30 win over Navy (2-2, 1-1) in Dallas for its first win over the Midshipmen in 20 years and first victory of the season.
— Jordan Ta'amu threw for 442 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Mississippi (3-1) over Kent State 38-17 (1-3). Ole Miss had some good moments, especially in the second half, but struggled to shake the malaise from last week's 62-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama. The game was tied at 7 at halftime.
—Tyree Jackson threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Buffalo (4-0) used its big-play offense to remain unbeaten and roll over reeling Rutgers (1-3) 42-13. The win was the first for the Bulls over a Big Ten Conference opponent and pushed their record to 4-0, their best start since 1981.
Other Scores:
at Cincinnati 34, Ohio 30
at Iowa State 26, Akron 13
at Toledo 63, Nevada 44
at Virginia 27, Louisville 3
Western Michigan 34, at Georgia State 15