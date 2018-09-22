College football: Purdue upends No. 23 Boston College; Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame win big

Grier finished 25 of 35 for 356 yards and the five scores, three of them to David Sills, and two interceptions as the Mountaineers (3-0) had little trouble against the punchless Wildcats (2-2). Sills caught 10 passes for 73 yards and the three touchdowns. Marcus Simms added five receptions for 136 yards — including an 82-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring.